DECORAH — The annual Benefit Auction for Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, will be held online from noon, Saturday, Oct. 12, until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. To participate in the auction from anywhere in the world, go to www.biddingforgood.com/VEST-AUCTION, view pieces, and start bidding.
The auction has more than 50 pieces of one-of-a-kind folk-art by artists working in the Norwegian tradition.
Also, the auction includes a river cruise from Viking Cruises. Choose any eight-day river cruise in 2019 or 2020 for two people.
Proceeds from the auction will benefit Vesterheim’s Folk Art School, which has provided classes since 1967 in fiber arts, woodworking, painting, cooking, jewelry, blacksmithing, knifemaking, and more. At the Folk Art School, students and instructors create a community of learning and experience the joy of making something by hand.
The folk-art experience at Vesterheim doesn’t end with classes. Artists develop their skills to enter pieces in an annual judged competition, “The National Norwegian-American Folk Art Exhibition.” Pieces in the exhibition are awarded Blue, Red, and White Ribbons representing points that accumulate over successive years toward a Gold Medal.
Many of the pieces in the Benefit Auction are donated by Vesterheim Gold Medalists and exhibition ribbon winners. There are beautiful examples of rosemaling (Norwegian decorative painting) in a variety of styles, a woven rug, tapestries, woodcarvings, and more.
“Vesterheim is very grateful to everyone who donated to this auction. Through exceptional support from artists and donors, previous auctions have raised more than $77,000 for the Folk Art School,” McKelvey said.
Contact Marcia McKelvey at 563-382-9681, or mmckelvey@vesterheim.org, with auction questions.