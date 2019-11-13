DECORAH — Vesterheim, that National Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, will host chemist and artist Dr. Carson Bruns at 7 p.m., Nov. 24, at Luther College in the Valdres building, Room 206. His presentation will be “Tattoos for Health: The Future of Smart Tattoos.”
There will be a reception in the Valdres Building following the presentation.
Bruns directs the Emergent Nanomaterials Lab, where they develop tattoo inks that serve a functional purpose beyond the decorative and aesthetic. Although tattooing is a very ancient practice, until recently innovations in tattoo technology have been limited.
“At the Emergent Nanomaterials Lab, tattoo inks act as a medium for embedding useful microscopic implants in the skin. Relying on nanotechnology, we design tattoos that impart the skin with new properties, such as enhanced sensitivity to, or protection from, damaging radiation and temperatures,” Bruns said.
Scientists at the lab hope to use these high-tech tattoos to power biomedical devices and wearable technologies, monitor and diagnose health issues, and augment human sensing and self-expression.
A creator of color- changing tattoo inks and shape-shifting molecular machines, Bruns uses nanoscience to invent new materials and technologies. He has co-authored more than 30 peer-reviewed scientific publications, including the book “The Nature of the Mechanical Bond: From Molecules to Machines,” with Nobel Laureate J. Fraser Stoddart.
Bruns received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and religion at Luther College, and a doctorate in organic chemistry from Northwestern University.
This Vesterheim event is in partnership with the Luther College Nordic Studies Department and Chemistry Department. It is presented in connection with the museum’s exhibit “Tattoo: Identity Through Ink,” sponsored by Nick and Courtney Rowley, with community partners Brock’s Valhalla Tattoo and Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.