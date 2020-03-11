DECORAH — Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, announced plans for the transformation of its Open Air Division into Vesterheim Heritage Park—an educational, interpretative, and public outdoor space.
A ground-breaking celebration for Vesterheim Heritage Park is tentatively slated for early May. Work is slated to be completed in the fall. During construction, outdoor tours will be discontinued and access to the area will be restricted to ensure visitor safety. Construction work will be temporarily suspended over Nordic Fest, Decorah’s Scandinavian celebration July 24 and 25.
The plans for Heritage Park will implement four primary practices to transform a currently underutilized, traditional mowed lawn into a densely planted, tree-covered landscape with features that improve infiltration, reduce nutrient and sediment runoff, and demonstrate sustainable storm water management. These practices include soil quality restoration, native landscaping, a bio-retention cell, and permeable pavers.
The design utilizes a Norwegian forest-and-glade concept, and will host educational functions, and folk-art classes and performances in a small amphitheater.
The pathways will be accessible and landscaping will incorporate many environmentally sensitive elements, thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Water Quality Initiative (WQI) Urban Conservation Project.
Properly maintained, these practices aim to reduce negative impacts contributing to the impaired waters of the nearby Upper Iowa River.
The museum worked with architects in Oslo and Minneapolis on the project and with Amy Bouska, Eastern Iowa’s Urban Conservation Program coordinator, on the grant.