ARLINGTON — Starmont cross country, which includes team members from West Central, returns many seasoned runners, and the girls squad is poised for another run at State.
“We have a good mix of newer runners and veterans to work together this season,” head coach Charlie Gruman said.
The girls return a handful of runners from last season’s team that placed sixth at State. Senior Kenna Meisgeier, junior Makenzie Plagman, junior Mya Vaske and senior Raquel Rosburg were also all-conference runners. Additionally, Meisgeier placed seventh individually at State last season, as a two-time state qualifier. Plagman also qualified for State for a second time.
Returning letter winners for the boys include Henry Hayes, Charlie Sieck, Connor Wittman and Braydon Wedo.
A key date this season is Sept. 15, when Starmont will host its annual invitation.
“This meet typically has many ranked teams from Northeast Iowa and is a good mid-season gauge for many of us Class 1A and 2A schools,” Gruman said.
The Stars’ competition season begins at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Edgewood-Colesburg.
At a glance
Coaching staff: Head coach Charlie Gruman and assistant coaches Matthew Hageman, Cassie Gruman and Roger Gifford.
Girls State Meet results: Starmont places 6th in Class 2A. Individual place finishes and times: 4th, junior Kenna Meisgeier; 19:20.3; 22nd, sophomore Makenzie Plagman, 20:32.7; 47th, sophomore Mya Vaske, 21:29.1; 49th, junior Raquel Rosburg, 21:32.8; 57th, senior Hannah VanHyfte, 21:40.1; 58th, senior Kari German, 21:41.2; 83rd, junior Madeline Harford, 22:49.0
2020 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Aug 25, 4:30 p.m., at Edgewood-Colesburg
Tuesday,Sept. 8, 4:45 p.m. at Springville
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. at Starmont
Tuesday, Sept. 22, 4 p.m. at Waukon
Saturday, Sept. 26, noon at Wartburg College
Tuesday, Sept. 29, 4:15 p.m. at Jesup
Tuesday, Oct. 6. 4:15 p.m. at Dike-New Hartford
Saturday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. at North Linn
Thursday, Oct 15, 4 p.m. Tri-Rivers Conference meet, at Starmont
Thursday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. State qualifying meet