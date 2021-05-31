WESTGATE — Those who gathered at the Westgate American Legion, Messerer-Fox Post 92, heard patriotic selections from the West Central band, a welcome from Cmdr. Lyle Gordon, prayer and benediction from legionnaire Bob Belden and a reading on the meaning of the holiday from auxiliary member Mary Belden before witnessing the flag-folding demonstration as done at veteran burials.
Mary Belden read a California student’s entry from the 2016-2017 Fleet Reserve Association Americanism essay contest, when the theme was “What Memorial Day Means to Me,” attributed to an 11th-grader at Westview High School in San Diego named Julia.
Although Memorial Day is defined as a holiday on the last Monday of May to honor men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, the essayist said their legacy should be honored every day.
She recalled at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. watching persons rubbing over the names of those memorialized to transfer the inscription.
“Their legacy lives on in this wall that honored them with love and pride,” she wrote. “I felt sad. Then I saw my reflection in this wall as it was like a mirror in my soul. What can I do to show appreciation?
1. Always remember.
2. Give thanks.
3. Cherish and continue to make our country great, so every day, not just on Memorial Day, I pray and give appreciation to the brave service members who fought to the very end.
“Memorial day isn’t just a day for recognizing someone’s sacrifices but cherishing their memory every day because they have certainly earned that respect,” the writer concluded.
The band performed the “Armed Forces Medley,” as service members and their families stood during the theme music for their branch.
Then the flag-folding was conducted as at veteran burials. Legionnaire Rick Trotter read the narration of the meaning customarily ascribed to each of the 13 folds as Bob Belden and Cmdr. Gordon performed the 13 folds.
Gordon said the Legion has 23 members and welcomed other newly eligible service members to join.