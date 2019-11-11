Veterans, family members and the entire Oelwein student body attended the all-school Veterans Day program held in the Oelwein High School gymnasium, Monday afternoon.
The program began with the Ross Reid American Legion Honor Guard presenting the colors, followed with an a capella ensemble of high school and grade school students singing the National Anthem.
The high school choir also performed, as did the high school band, playing the theme song for each military branch. Veterans of their respective service were asked to stand and be acknowledged during their song.
SSGT Zachary Glew, an Oelwein native and 2002 graduate, was the guest speaker. Glew joined the Army out of high school and saw duty both stateside and in Afghanistan and Korea. He is now based out of the Iowa National Guard in Waterloo and lives in Oelwein with his wife Christina and 2 daughters.
Grade school students were especially filled with questions for Glew, who patiently answered each raised hand for about 15 minutes after he completed his talk.
Honor Guard members Dale Lowe and Ron Luckeroth gave a military flag-folding demonstration, while Jake Blitsch gave description of the meaning of each fold. The Honor Guard retired the colors to end the program.
In the cafeteria following the program, black Labrador retriever with graying muzzle laid at the feet of his owner, wearing the special vest of a service animal. LeRoy Wolff, also an Oelwein native, gave eight-year-old Annabelle Love permission to pet his service dog. As he did so, he mentioned that children are always good about asking first before trying to touch his dog.
Wolff is a Navy combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm, having served in both Iraq and Iran 1988-95, assisting mine sweepers. He suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and obtained his service dog, Thor, five years ago.
“He makes me able to go into crowded places like this,” Wolff said, nodding toward the emptying gymnasium. “When I first came home from the service, I had a genuine fear of walking into places where there were lots of people, because I was afraid of the unknown and that someone might try to hurt me.”
Wolff said there are still times when nightmares invade his sleep, but Thor is there to gently cover him and lick his face until he wakes up. Thor is also trained to turn on lights in a dark room.
“They are not trained to attack,” Wolff explained. “If a service dog shows any kind of aggression it fails the program.”
Wolff said he trained nearly two years with Thor before he became a part of his family. Thor is a product of Retrieving Freedom and was trained in Waverly and Mississippi.
Annabelle gently stroked Thor’s head and told Wolff she would like to be a veterinarian someday. Wolff told her she could ask her mom to take her over to the Retrieving Freedom training center in Waverly where she could volunteer to help with the animals. He said volunteers are always needed in other capacities besides just training the dogs.
“He is my best friend all day long,” Wolff said.
Wolff reminds people that although service dogs are gentle, they should not be approached without asking the owner’s permission first, because when they are wearing their vests, they are working. Annabelle shook Wolff’s hand and thanked him for letting her visit with Thor.
Talking with a veteran is always be a learning experience.