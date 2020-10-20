Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

 

The Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a chili and chili dog meal on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. The meal is drive-up only. Free-will donations will be accepted.

 
 
 