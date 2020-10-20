The Oelwein Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a chili and chili dog meal on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. The meal is drive-up only. Free-will donations will be accepted.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:27:16 AM
- Sunset: 06:16:41 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 9mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 39°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: WNW @ 6mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Trending
Articles
- Two from Stanley arrested for drug trafficking
- Cancer Society issues 35-mile challenge in October
- Solid Waste Commission rejects Oelwein request
- Voshell rushes for 385 yards in Oelwein playoff win
- VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Oelwein volleyball advances to 2nd round
- Meet the new Fairbank Police
- Food service director highlights changes, credits staff
- Local boys set example by helping others
- Outreach inspires new OHS principal
- Alleged boat thieves apprehended through Facebook tips
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.