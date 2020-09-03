Local VFW Post 1725 held its monthly business meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Members were pleased to see the response afforded by community members to their care package project.
Receipt of donated items began on Aug. 24. Residents, along with post members, have already filled a large table in the VFW hall with a variety of items for deployed soldiers.
At this point, several boxes can be now be filled and readied for shipment. The 1-133 Infantry Battalion of the Iowa National Guard will be the recipient of these shipments.
Time for receipt of donations was amended by post members.
Post members amended the times for receiving future donations. Upon publication of this story, the scheduled times for receiving items will be from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. This schedule will remain in place until Sept. 30.
Members of the post wish to express their appreciation to residents for their support of this effort.