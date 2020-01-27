The newest business opening in Oelwein’s downtown district is VibesUP at 22 S. Frederick Ave., a store that features a line of natural innovative health care products made from Earth’s own natural energizers.
Theresa Brown, LMT of Oelwein, has been in the massage therapy business for 20 years and came upon products from VibesUP while visiting her sister in Winston-Salem, North Carolina about 10 months ago.
“I was instantly aware of the energy experience while in the store and I had to learn more about it,” Brown said. Her quest led her to VibesUp creator Kaitlyn Keyt and the story behind the products.
The new organically-based, therapeutic products combine for a holistic approach to energizing and revitalizing the body.
Keyt was inspired after noticing the difference in two roses she had cut from the same bush at the same time. One rose was in a vase in her kitchen, the other on her desk where she had a decorative quartz crystal.
After two weeks, the kitchen rose was dried up, but the rose next to the crystal quartz on her desk was still beautiful as the day it was cut. Knowing that quartz is concentrated energy, she began research to find a combination of natural products and quartz crystals that can be used to improve our everyday living. Her many experiments led to the unique technique of mixing tiny spheres of quartz and essential oils together in forms that put them under constant pressure as they air dry and shrink. The shrinking creates permanent pressure on the thousands of tiny quartz spheres, that in turn, become never-ending good energy batteries. Keyt explains in her print-out on vibrational energy that the molded products can deliver whatever type of energy depending on the specific essential oils that are added. She was granted a patent for the process.
Brown started with a pop-up shop across the street during the holiday season just to see if there was a local market and to introduce VibesUP around the community. She kept looking at the vacant storefront across the street and thinking maybe it could be the place for a permanent store.
Now that dream is a reality and Brown’s marketing skills combined with her knowledge that the products can help people to better health have led to her store being one of only seven factory outlets in the country.
The products are designed with nature ingredients that can be supportive in areas of health, balance, pain, energy, pms, allergies, stress, joy, clarity, menopause, courage, emf and more.
Brown said the products in no way lay claims to cure or heal or replace professional medical care, however, she is seeing huge results with the mats and discs she uses on clients in massage.
“I’m getting really good feedback from clients. At best, I would say 90 percent are using VibesUP products,” she said.
Brown encourages people to stop in and learn more about VibesUP from her or her staff, Lacey Moser and Courtney Bryan. Persons can try out the cocooning room at no charge to see if the patented VibesUP mats help them in any way. Customers simply relax in a recliner with the mats underneath and on top of them.
“I didn’t think in the beginning that I would open a retail store, but here we are,” Brown said with a big smile. “I’m excited to share this product line to help others by raising their vibes up.”
In addition to regular store hours, Brown is available to speak to groups and hold private gatherings in the store for groups of 8 to 20. VibesUP is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.