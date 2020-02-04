Vinton-Shellsburg senior Sam Griffith scored a season-high 23 points Monday night in Oelwein as the Vikings defeated the Huskies, 64-27.
“Tonight we ran into a scrappy and athletic Vinton team,” said Oelwein head coach Nick Schauf. “They gave us fits with their defense and it was hard to get into any flow. Defensively we played OK in spots, but could not put together a lot of consistent possessions on either offense or defense. Their speed and athleticism was the difference tonight.”
Camren Palmer and Nick Dittmer, with 5 points apiece, led Oelwein in scoring. They were followed by Cole Hamilton and Brennan Sauser with 4 points apiece and Carter Jeanes, Spencer Logan and Jacob King with 3 points each.
The non-conference match-up leaves Oelwein 2-15 overall. Vinton-Shellsburg is 6-8.
DISTRICT ASSIGNMENT
Postseason competition begins Monday, Feb. 17. Eight teams will advance from Class 2A to the 2020 state tournament March 9-13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Oelwein is in District 7 with Beckman Catholic, Crestwood, North Fayette Valley, Postville and Waukon.
The District 7 winner will face the winner of District 8 for the right to advance to State. The District 8 teams are Bellevue, Cascade, Monticello, Northeast-Goose Lake, Iowa City-Regina and Tipton.
Seeding decisions have not yet been made.
UP NEXT
The Huskies played Waukon at home Tuesday night. They will travel to Fairbank on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to take on Wapsie Valley in a 7:30 p.m. game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
V-S 11 23 16 14 — 64
OEL 3 8 6 13 — 27