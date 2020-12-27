OELWEIN — As 2020 wraps up this week, so does a 34-year career for Kathy Villa of Oelwein. Kathy is the office manager for NE Iowa Behavioral Health in Oelwein, and announced her retirement to staff earlier this month.
“I was lucky to have fallen into that job and will carry the lessons from it the rest of my life,” Kathy said in a pre-holiday interview. While it wasn’t her first office position, she says it has been very rewarding.
Kathy began her long work career in the business office at Oelwein Mercy Hospital where she stayed five years, transitioning to Dr. Cook’s office staff and then to Dr. Harold Hallberg’s office.
“I’ve always worked in offices in the health field,” she said. But coming to work for the mental health center in 1986 proved to be a turning point.
Kathy confessed until starting that job she had never had much confidence or self-esteem. She said the job helped her build confidence in herself and improved her self-esteem along the way.
“When you answer the phone, you don’t know what kind of crisis that person is going through when they call. Your voice is the first one they hear so you have to be kind, yet express confidence that you can get the person the help he or she needs. I feel it has been an important role and a very rewarding job over the years,” Kathy said.
“I’ve been with a lot of different staff over the years and met a lot of great people. They have all helped to mold me into the person I am today. I couldn’t ask for a better team to be part of,” she said.
Kathy said it will be an adjustment for her after this long at the same job, but she is hoping she and husband Manuel “Manny” will get more time to visit family and their 10 grandchildren.
“I have my mom and a brother in Kansas so hopefully Manny and I can do some traveling. I also enjoy sewing and gardening. I have a lot of flowerbeds in my yard,” she said.
Kathy said she has been helping her replacement get acclimated to the role of being that “first voice.”
“Everyone needs to know they are not alone, we let them know we care,” she said. “This career has definitely impacted my life in a very positive way.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited social events and a retirement party can’t be held at this time, office staff are honoring Kathy with a retirement card shower. Persons can send best wishes to Kathy Villa at NE Iowa Behavioral Health, PO Box 113, Oelwein, IA 50662.