March 7, 1924 — April 11, 2020
MAYNARD — Viola Lundry, age 96, passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein with Pastor Dave Byrd officiating.
Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church, Oelwein. Mail will be received c/o Larry & Cindy Lundry, 1006 7th Avenue, NE, Oelwein, IA. 50662.
Viola Caldwell was born on March 7, 1924, near Jesup to Floyd & Mary (Keckler) Caldwell. She attended Jesup, Hazleton and Fayette schools. Marriage: July 8, 1972 to Raymond Headley Lundry (d. Oct. 24, 2010) at the Wesleyan Church in Fayette.
Survivors: seven children: Bessie Miller (George) Spicknall, Larry (Cindy), Patty (Richard) Kruse, Lou Ann (Neil) Pomeroy, Barbara (Terry) Reisner, Raymond Lee, Sharon (Blake) Johnson; 23 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren.