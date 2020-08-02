Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein Unity for Black Lives will hold a community discussion about racial issues and inclusivity from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4. This will be a live-stream event through a GoToMeeting site, and then on to Facebook.

Persons can join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/251635661, or dial in using your phone, +1 (646) 749-3122, Access Code: 251-635-661. Find the meeting on Facebook by searching City of Oelwein.

Conversation will surround racism, among a diverse group of speakers. There will then be a time to answer questions from those watching and finish with a moment of silence for lives lost due to systemic racism.