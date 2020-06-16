The Oelwein middle grades are rolling out Virtual Summer School through the district website, OelweinSchools.org.
There is now a purple button titled “summer school” under the “quick links” on OelweinSchools.com.
That leads to a table. On the left is Husky Adventure Camp for grades K-8 and a Husky Inc. Camp for high school, with purple buttons for various classes.
Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall gave background on the program in her report to the School Board Monday. Virtual Summer School session one began Monday and will end June 26. Session two will be July 13-24. With questions on Virtual Summer School, email Barb Schmitz, bschmitz@oelwein.k12.ia.us. She was unable to be reached by phone on Tuesday.
Superintendent Josh Ehn estimated around 100 students for summer school, he told the School Board on Monday.
Missed the deadline? Worry not. At the bottom of that “summer school” link, below the purple buttons, is a gold button for Anytime Camps for the elementary and middle school levels which are available to anyone, you guessed it, anytime.
“Anyone that has Internet can do the camps anytime,” said Karla Duff, one of the teachers offering the OMS camps. “They don’t even have to be a student at Oelwein.”
Teachers in OMS Anytime Camp session one are Duff and Michelle Unwin. Session one offerings include, “you are the designer camp,” “beach camp,” “fantasy camp” and “mindful moments” with Mrs. Duff and “camp kinda,” “go noodle,” “100 activities,” and “kids cook” with Mrs. Unwin.
Duff, for one, chose the camp topics based on student responses to a survey the district sent out for the 21st Century Schools program. In part, it asked parents what times work the best, and asked what students want to learn about and how they want to learn it.
“I created a fantasy camp (based on the literary genre), beach camp, design camp,” Duff said, which spans all sorts of design from a face mask and t-shirt, to mechanical design, computer coding, architectural design, “tons of things that maybe will interest someone.” Other than the mindfulness link, which reuses her class resources from the academic year, she said, “I was careful not to put things I have done in class.”
Convenient links allow participants to email the teachers with questions, and Duff said she has had one student contact her so far.
REGISTERED CAMPS
In the registered summer school, teachers are conferencing with students, often twice daily to meet student needs.
The high school is offering credit recovery and science teacher Chet Regan is teaching the book series “Ashfall,” by Mike Mullin, which discusses scientifically the supervolcano under Yosemite National Park.
In registered summer school session two, Mr. Rubin will offer photography, and Mrs. Duff will offer a “night camp” after 8 p.m., allowing many working parents to join in.
Families with students in the registered camps picked up a bag of supplies.
“We didn’t assume students had anything, pencils, paper, scissors, glue, one is doing a fairy garden had supplies for it,” Duff said.