The Ministerial Associations of Elkader and Strawberry Point will host a virtual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. The service will premiere on Facebook and/or YouTube pages of participating congregations.
Persons are encouraged to check with local congregations for connection information. The service will remain available for viewing after the premiere. One of the viewing options will be the Emanuel Lutheran ELCA Facebook page.
Persons without computer access can call in by phone on Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m. to listen to the service via Zoom at the toll-free number 1-312-626-6799. You will be asked for the meeting ID: 826 6339 7119. Use the # key as directed. Offerings in the form of donations to local food shelves are encouraged.