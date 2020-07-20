The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Fayette County, climbing to 65 as of Monday. The cumulative total dates back to March when the state began tracking infections.
State tracking also says 31 people in Fayette County have recovered from the illness causes by a novel coronavirus, and the county has experienced no deaths.
The rise in cases has prompted the Fayette County Board of Health to issue a statement advising against “mass public or private gatherings regardless of mitigation plans as six feed of social distancing is unable to be accomplished.”
The number of cases has more than doubled since July 3, the statement also said.
The rise in cases has led to reactions such as The Grand Theatre in Oelwein requiring patrons to wear face masks as of Friday.
“Due to the dramatic increase not only across Iowa but in Fayette County, it is a prudent decision,” theater manager Cindy Kime posted on The Grand’s Facebook page. “We feel that it is important to do all that we can to protect our employees, patrons and the loved ones that they go home to. We ask that if you feel ill or have a temperature that you please stay at home.
“Please don’t get angry with the help, they are simply enforcing the policy that the Board has decided on.”
The theater will also limit capacity to 25 people a show.
“That should not be an issue if you’d like to see a movie,” Kime said. “We have stayed under that capacity since reopening.”
The Fayette County Fair is opening this week with multiple mitigation steps taken. However, when the Health Board issued its statement, it elicited a reaction from Fair Board Kevin Converse in the form of a post on the fair’s Facebook page Thursday night.
Converse had not responded by Monday to Daily Register attempts to contact him.
In his signed Facebook post, Converse said the Health Board had approved the fair’s mitigation plan on July 12, and the Fair Board then contacted the carnival provider and concert promoter to tell them they were going forward. The contracts for the carnival and concerts represent $30,000 and $100,000 expenses, respectively, he said.
“Then today, Thursday, July 16, we see on Facebook, without any advance warning, that the Board of Health was recommending no mass gatherings; including events such as fairs and concerts,” Converse posted. “This world is made up of too many people who will say one thing to your face and then cut you down behind your back. It is really unfortunate that these are the types of people making decisions for us. 4-H and FFA teach us to be better than that. The lack of integrity we witnessed today made us truly sad.”
Then on Friday, Converse posted: “This morning I was able to personally talk to the Board of Health Chairperson. It was conveyed to me that yesterday’s post was made to help educate the public and encourage them not to attend any event where social distancing was not possible. I agree that people should social distance and should definitely educate themselves on the risks that are out there, go out and review the CDC and Fayette County Health recommendations.
“The Fair Board will do as much as we can to follow our mitigation plan and put procedures in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to open up, but we definitely encourage everyone to take personal responsibility, educate yourselves, and make decisions that are best for you and your family. We will continue to share our mitigation plans as we move forward.”
A member of the Board of Health and the county’s medical examiner, Dr. Anthony Leo, has over the weekend published editorials in the Daily Register advising against attending fairs. He made clear he was not writing on behalf of the board however, just himself.
Iowa state health officials on Monday reported another jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as another death. The state also continues to see a rise in hospitalizations from the virus.
The state health department’s virus tracking site showed 343 cases and one death had been confirmed in the 24-hour period from Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. The state’s total deaths since the beginning of the outbreak stood at 793 Monday, while the total number of cases reached 38,907.
As of Monday morning, 221 people were hospitalized for the virus — a number that has been slowly increasing over the last few weeks after the state hit a low of 118 hospitalized on June 27 from its peak of 417 on May 6. Despite the increases in hospitalizations, Iowa hospitals remained in reasonably good shape to take on new patients, according to the website, which showed 44% of the state’s hospital beds available Monday. That included 498 intensive care unit beds. The site also showed 81% of the state’s ventilators still available Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.