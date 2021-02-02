Union Community had an 8 point lead over Oelwein boys basketball headed into the fourth quarter. It was not insurmountable.
The Huskies have outscored opponents by 8 points or more in a single quarter this season, most recently against Charles City the previous Tuesday, but also against Dunkerton, New Hampton, Starmont and West Central.
The Knights, however, delivered a 19-point performance in that final frame, putting the non-conference game out of reach.
Union improved its season record to 6-10. Oelwein fell to 4-14.
SCORING BY QUARTER
UN _ 16 _ 16 _ 18 _ 19 — 69
OL _14 _11 _17 _9 — 51
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Waukon (12-5) on Friday.