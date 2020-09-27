The Oelwein VFW Post 1725 will be accepting Voice of Democracy speech contest entries through Oct. 31. This year’s theme is, "Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?"
The official VFW application form states the following details regarding the contest
The contest is open to high school students presently enrolled in grades 9-12. The contestants should be enrolled in either a public, private, or parochial high school or home study program in the United States, its territories and possessions, or dependents of U.S. military or civilian personnel in overseas schools.
Although U.S. citizenship is not required, students must be lawful U.S. permanent residents or have applied for permanent residence (the application for which has not been denied) and intends to become a U.S. citizen at the earliest opportunity allowed by law.
The VFW has sponsored the program since 1947. Nearly 57,000 high school students participate in the program each year.
An entrant must supply an audio recording (3-5 minutes) of their speech on an audio CD or flash drive.
Please, one student entry per CD or flash drive. Ensure that the file on the CD is an audio file. The CD should be tested on another device such as a standard radio or car CD player to verify that the burning/conversion process was successful.
An official entry form can be found by typing in the phrase “2020-2021 VoD Entry Forms-UPDATED” (without quotation marks) into your computers browse search box. Participants will submit their applications to the local VFW Post 1725 located at 120 N. Frederick Ave in Oelwein. For additional information, please call or text Jeff Hughes at (757) 752-0600.
Individual posts will select a winner. The post will enter them in the district level contest next.
Your local VFW Post 1725 would like to strongly encourage local students to take advantage of this scholarship opportunity to earn funds for college.