After arresting a Volga man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, authorities sought an additional charge and claim he had a plane ready to take her away.
Charles Daniel Lockard, 61, of Volga, is charged in Fayette County District Court with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree kidnapping.
His bail is set at $100,000 cash only, and the court appointed counsel to represent Lockard.
According to criminal complaints, at about 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, he took the girl from the Volga library and drove her to a residence he knew was empty in the city of Wadena and sexually abused her.
A warrant for Lockard was issued Tuesday, Feb. 2, and he was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 9. He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
He had his initial court appearance on Feb. 9, and his bail was set at $25,000 cash only.
The court issued a no contact order Wednesday, Feb. 10, to protect the girl.
Also on Feb. 10, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed another criminal complaint that repeated the accusations from the first, but added that Lockard had a plane ready on Feb. 1 to take the girl from her home to another location to commit a sexual abuse.
Lockard made another court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 11, and his bail was increased to $100,000 cash only.
First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony that carries with is a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.
In his application for a court-appointed attorney, Lockard said he has no job, made $13,000 in the last 12 months and has three family members that are supported by or live with him.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m., Feb. 22.