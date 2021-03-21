WEST UNION — The trial for a 61-year-old Volga man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl has been scheduled for April.
Charles Daniel Lockard has pleaded not guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, and enticing a minor under age 16, a Class D felony. His trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. April 14, at the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.
The court reduced his bond from $100,000 cash only to $20,000 cash or surety. He had asked that it be revised to a signature bond.
Lockard is being represented by court-appointed attorney Nathan C. Moonen of Ossian.
Authorities originally sought a charge of first-degree kidnapping, but prosecution filed the enticing a minor charge instead. First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony that carries with is a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
At about 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 1, he took the girl from the Volga library and drove her to a residence he knew was empty in the city of Wadena and sexually abused her, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Lockard also had a plane ready on Feb. 1 to take the girl elsewhere, a second criminal complaint says.
The court issued a no contact order Wednesday, Feb. 10, to protect the girl.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.