Brynlee Volker is serving as one of the Fayette County Dairy Princesses this year. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Bill and Shellie Volker of Sumner.
In the fall, she will be a senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. At school, Brynlee is involved in FFA, golf, boys basketball manager, choir, and show choir. In Fayette County she is involved in County Council serving as secretary, Harlan Fremont 4-H Club serving as secretary, showing dairy every year at the Fayette County Fair, as well as being a member of the Fayette County Dairy Judging Team.
At the state level, Brynlee is a member of the Iowa Junior Holstein Association, serving as reporter, attending state and national Holstein conventions.
Brynlee notes that her favorite dairy product is cottage cheese.
“I am so excited for the fair. During the fair, I have the opportunity to serve ice cream in the Dairy Snack Barn, showing my dairy cattle in the shows on Friday and Saturday, hand out ribbons, and educate consumers about the Fayette county Dairy Producers,” Brynlee said, compiling some of her royal duties.
“I hope everyone is having a safe and enjoyable summer. Please enjoy my chocolate chip bars recipe,” she said.
Chocolate Chip Bars
2 sticks of butter
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups of flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
12 oz bag of chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350° degrees. Combine butter, brown sugar, sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Mix well. Then add flour, baking soda, salt and chocolate chips. Bake in a 9x13 pan for 2-3 minutes. Remove from oven and swirl with a butter knife. Put the pan back in the oven for another 12-15 minutes. Cool, cut and enjoy!