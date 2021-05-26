Oelwein Fire Department and Oelwein Police responded to a car on fire in the alley behind a duplex in the 100 block of Second Street SE at approximately 5:30 Monday afternoon. The fully engulfed Volkswagen Beetle was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
The car was parked in front of a garage that sustained radiant heat damage. Radiant heat also damaged the siding on the adjacent apartment building.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan reports the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The police department is collaborating with the fire department on investigating the fire which is suspicious in nature. The owner of the vehicle has not been named.