DIKE — Sumner-Fredericksburg (10-4), ranked 9th in Class 2A, went 2-1 at Saturday’s Dike-New Hartford volleyball tournament.
Class 3A No. 2 Osage (13-0) defeated Sumner-Fredericksburg in two sets, 21-17 and 21-7. The Green Devils had 18 kills and 10 aces, while the Cougars had 15 kills, with sophomore Payten Seehase leading the team with seven, and one ace. Osage had 14 digs to Sumner-Fredericksburg’s 13.
Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Charles City (6-8) in two sets, 21-17 and 21-10. The Cougars had 16 kills, with junior Morgan Brandt taking the lead with eight. They also had five aces and 26 digs. The Comets had 13 kills, 17 digs and one ace.
The Cougars beat Class A No. 8 Denver (14-4) in two sets, 21-16 and 21-18. Sumner-Fredericksburg had 21 kills, with Brandt accounting for 11, as well as three aces and 45 digs. Sophomore Alivia Lange led the Cougars with 17 digs. The Cyclones had 17 kills, four aces and 32 digs. The Cyclones had 10 blocks, while the Cougars had three.
UP NEXT: Sumner-Fredericksburg travels to Cyclone Center in Denver on Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. start.