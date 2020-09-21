MANCHESTER — Oelwein (2-18) dropped three matches Saturday at the West Delaware volleyball tournament.
Independence (11-2) won in two sets against the Huskies, 21-10 and 21-3. The Mustangs has 18 kills, while Oelwein had three. Independence had nine serving aces. Oelwein had four. Both squads had 15 digs.
Maquoketa Valley (8-3), beat Oelwein in two sets, 22-20 and 21-12. The Wildcats had 18 kills, 44 digs and seven aces. Oelwein had 13 kills, 18 digs and four aces.
Edgewood-Colesburg (8-7) defeated Oelwein in three sets, 13-21, 21-12 and 15-10. The Vikings had 24 kills, three aces and 44 digs over the three sets. Oelwein had 13 kills, two aces and 19 digs.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Waukon (4-1) Tuesday for a 7 p.m. start.