HUBBARD -- Oelwein (2-13) won its first two matches of the season on Saturday, taking down Edgewood-Colesburg (7-3) and Saydel (2-7) at a tournament at South Hardin High School
The Huskies finished second in their pool going 2-1. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1) knocked them out of the tournament in the semi-finals.
“Overall, way more positives than negatives,” Oelwein head coach Lee Anderson wrote on Twitter. “Two really nice wins and even some quality play in the losses. Very proud of the way we competed.”
In pool play, Oelwein defeated Edgewood-Colesburg in two sets (23-21, 21-15) and Saydel. South Hardin (12-3), which is ranked 11th in Class 2A needed three sets to beat the Huskies (19-21, 21-12, 15-7).
In the semifinals, the Rebels beat the Huskies in two sets (21-16, 21-7).
Individual statistics for Oelwein were not available by press time.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Waverly-Shell Rock (14-5) on Tuesday. The match begins at 7:15 p.m. The Go-Hawks are ranked 9th in Class 4A