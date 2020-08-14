Volleyball practice resumed on Monday at the Oelwein High School gym as allowed by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Oelwein will begin gameplay on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m. at the Independence tournament followed by a triangular at Wapsie Valley at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31. They will face three teams at a Tuesday, Sept. 1 quad at North Linn High School starting at 5:30 p.m., the hosts, plus Alburnett and Hudson.
The IAGHAU is allowing 14 game dates for high school and nine for junior high. Teams will have three official scrimmages.
The state tournament will be Nov. 2-5 for all classes, in Cedar Rapids at the U.S. Cellular Center.
The Return to Learn plan changes the School Board approved on Thursday address a temperature checking protocol.
“Each individual that enters our buildings for regular educational/school functions will complete a wellness check and will have their temperature checked,” the executive summary states. “Any temperature above 100.4 (Fahrenheit) will be denied entry or will be directed to a quarantined area until transportation arrangements can be made to go home.
“This will be required each time upon entry to the building.”