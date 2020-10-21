FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley volleyball team swept Don Bosco 3-0 in the Class 1A Region 6 second round matchup on Wednesday, Oct. 21 (25-13, 25-17, 25-15).
“The girls came out and they were ready to go,” Warriors head coach Heather Robinson said. "When you get in this atmosphere it’s just who can settle in first, and our girls did a very nice job of keeping the momentum and staying controlled. It was a beautiful match to see."
The Warriors played their style.
“We just kept the ball in system and that was highly important tonight clearly,” Robinson said. "Hitters (weren’t) timid tonight. They kept up and they were swinging at the net. It was awesome.”
“My setter (Sydney Matthias) did a nice job tonight, delivered the ball across the net, kept everyone engaged."
Matthias led in assists with 31 (10.3 per game) — of the team’s 34 — on the night, followed by Lydia Imbrogno (2) and Emma Jones (1). Matthias also led in serve aces with 4 on the night followed by Imbrogno (2) and Emma Jones, Hannah Knight, Brylee Bellis and Kalvyn Rosengarten (1 each).
Imbrogno led kill-attacks on the night (11) followed by Knight (8), Rosengarten (7), Becca Platte (6), Matthias (2) and Jones (1).
“Becca Platte on the right side came alive tonight and it was so good for her to have a night like that,” Robinson said. “Our defense, we’re scrappy. All the girls, Brylee and Emma and Hannah and Lydia. They don’t let balls drop very often, so it was great to see that effort all night tonight ... Kalvyn took care of the ball with her blocking. So it was fun to watch her, too.”
The team had 51 digs overall, led by Knight (15), followed by Jones (12), Imbrogno (10), Platte (6), Bellis and Matthias (4 each). Rosengarten led the team in blocks with two, followed by Platte, Imbrogno and Anna Curley (1 each).
STUDENT SECTION
GIVES OPPONENTS GRIEF
Robinson has previously credited Wapsie’s student section for their support.
Garrett Barnes, a section leader and reigning Homecoming King, said the section has let in junior high students, has supported the volleyball team — and moreover, has heckled their opponents.
“The season was rough to begin but we, the student section, stuck it out, we got some junior-highers in there, that hasn’t happened a whole lot before,” Barnes said.
“And we cheered loud, did some special cheers tonight. This is probably the best one we’ve had.
“I’d have to go with ‘state basketball champs’ because they said, ‘let’s play basketball,’ and they lost to us during that run,” Barnes said as to his favorite cheers, referencing the Wapsie Valley boys’ spring 2020 state basketball title.
“Another one was don’t pull headgear,” which, to do so is penalized as an illegal hold in wrestling. “It’s an inside joke for the Don Bosco people, they understand. All in fun. It was a good time tonight.”