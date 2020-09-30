NEW HAMPTON — Tuesday was not Oelwein volleyball’s night, as the Huskies fell in three sets in New Hampton.
The Chickasaws (8-8) had 32 kills over the three sets, while the Huskies (3-19) managed 10. New Hampton also had more digs (43-34), and more successful serves (63-39), winning the sets 25-18, 25-10 and 25-14.
Oelwein junior Falynn Buehler led the team with nine assists and 13 digs. Sophomore Zoey Reisner led servers by going 11-for-11.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host Decorah (11-5) on Thursday during Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
West Central KOs
Kee Hawks
LANSING — The Kee Hawks were likely relieved to see West Central leave their gymnasium Tuesday night. The Blue Devils (5-2) swept Kee, Lansing (2-5), in three sets, 25-10, 25-17 and 25-21.
Senior Bryleigh Rouse had 13 of West Central’s 36 kills and 18 of 51 digs. Four other players had five or more digs.
Senior Marlee Squires had 29 of the team’s 30 assists.
Junior Aaliyah Gordon was 16-for-17 from the serving line, with one of West Central’s four aces. Sophomore Abby Squires, senior Zoe Larson and Rouse each also had one ace.
UP NEXT: West Central will host Postville (0-9) on Thursday. Play begins at 5:30 p.m.
Starmont sweeps
away Lynx
COGGON — The Stars struck often Tuesday night in North Linn’s gym as they won the volleyball match in three sets, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-19.
Starmont (10-8) launched 124 kill attempts against North Linn (10-9), landing 43. That contributed to the Lynx having 86 digs, 19 more than Starmont.
North Linn sent off 100 kill attempts, making only 26.
Starmont head coach Robert Goedken said the Stars gave a “balanced effort again tonight. We stepped up our defense and had their hitters flustered.”
Stars junior Sydney Baumgartner had 19 of the team’s 42 assists, and senior Emmale Schnell had 16. Overall, nine players had at least four digs.
Junior Macy Hiemes led Starmont with 17 kills, followed by sophomore Mackenzie Curtis with 9.
Schuchmacher led in digs with 15, followed by junior Regan Parkin with 11. Seven players overall had at least one kill.
Starmont had 66 successful serves with four aces to North Linn’s 55 with two aces. Curtis and Baumgartner each had 15 successful serves to lead the team. Curtis had two aces. Heimes and senior Mallory Vaske each had one ace.
UP NEXT: Starmont will host East Buchanan (3-10) on Thursday, which will also be Breast Cancer Awareness Night. The match begins at 7:30 p.m.
Wapsie Valley wins 4 of 7 matches in 6 days
LA PORTE — The Wapsie Valley Warriors (12-4) played seven games in six days, losing three games to ranked teams.
After defeating triangular host New Hampton in two sets on Thursday, the Class 1A, No. 1 Warriors lost to No. 2 Janesville (17-1). Wapsie Valley then swept through its weekend tournament games in Decorah. They made quick work of South Winneshiek and Postville, winning each match in two sets. They also evened their season record with Class 1A No. 11 Jesup (13-7), winning 2-1 this time around.
Then came Monday night in Denver, when the Class 2A No. 8 Cyclones (21-4) outlasted the Warriors in four sets. The teams exchanged 3-point wins in the first two sets. Denver won the last two, 25-21 and 29-27.
Playing the next day in La Porte, the Warriors lost 0-3 to the Class 3A No. 5 Union Community (20-3) in three sets.
UP NEXT: The Warriors are taking a break until Saturday, when they will travel to Charles City for tournament.
Clayton Ridge
beats NFV
WEST UNION — The three sets were tight Tuesday night, but the visiting Clayton Ridge Eagles (8-6) won them all, 25-21, 25-22 and 26-24, dropping North Fayette Valley to a record of 3-9.
Both teams had 60 successful serves over the three sets, with North Fayette Valley nailing 14 aces to Clayton Ridge’s 4. Altogether, five TigerHawks had aces, led by Senior Jenna Grimes with five and junior Zaida Moore with four.
The Eagles led the TigerHaws in kills (26-21), digs (55-41) and blocks (5-1).
UP NEXT: North Fayette Valley travels to South Winneshiek (2-18) for a 7 p.m. match.