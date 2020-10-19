WEST UNION — The Huskies fifth win of the season has propelled them into the second round of the 2020 high school volleyball playoffs.
Oelwein (5-30) went on the road Monday night for the Class 3A Region 6 Quarterfinal and defeated North Fayette Valley (5-14) in three sets, 25-21, 25-17, 25-10. The Huskies will now play Union Community (30-9) at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) in LaPorte City.
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Anderson said Monday’s pairing looked favorable for his team going in, and after scouting the TigerHawks’ Oct. 13 loss at West Central he put together a solid game plan.
“We wanted to serve aggressively and hit our spots, which we did a pretty good job on tonight,” he said. “We still missed a few too many serves for my liking, but we ended up with 14 aces on the night, nine of which belonged to our setter, Falynn Buehler.”
The junior also led the team in assists with 23 of Oelwein’s 27 over the three sets, had five kills, three digs and served 28-for-30.
Senior Kennedy Lape (11-for-10 serving) and sophomore Emma Smock (8-for-9) had two aces apiece, and senior Naomi Gaede (3-for-5) had one.
Freshman Natalie Crandall was perfect in her nine serve attempts.
“We also wanted to be aggressive with our hitting because I felt if we could keep NFV on the defensive, that would definitely be to our advantage,” Anderson said. “I also feel we did a pretty good job of that as well. Zoey Reisner, one of our middles, had 10 kills and hit at .500 efficiency overall.”
The sophomore also had three digs and was 5-for-8 serving.
Also getting kills were Gaede (6), Lape (3), Smock (3), senior Abbie Dahl (2), and Crandall (2).
“On the night, our hitting efficiency as a team was .328, which is one of the highest it’s been for us all season,” Anderson said. “So we picked a good time for us to hit well. Between our serving and attacking, we managed to keep NFV off-balance all night.”
The TigerHawks had also been bitten by the COVID-19 bug.
“It helped that they were missing their libero and a DS (both quarantined), which is unfortunate for them, but we used that to our advantage,” Anderson said.
“Overall, we played a pretty solid match. It definitely wasn’t our cleanest, but we got the job done. And to do it in a three-game sweep is pretty satisfying.”
The last time these two volleyball teams met was Oct. 26, 2015. The TigerHawks won that match in four sets, 3-1.
The Huskies have played Union Community twice in the past two years. The Knights won by 2-0 scores in the 2018 and 2019 matches.
“We’ll definitely have our hands full on Wednesday night against Union (ranked No. 7 in 3A), but we’ll enjoy this win, hopefully have a good practice tomorrow and get ready,” Anderson said Monday night. “We’re up for the challenge.“
Other Monday scores:
Class 1A — Region 6 First Round: Don Bosco 3, West Central 1 (25-14, 21-25, 27-25, 25-11)
Class 1A — Region 6 First Round: Edgewood-Colesburg 3, East Buchanan 0 (25-11, 33-31, 25-13)
Class 3A — Region 6 Quarterfinal: Independence 3, Center Point-Urbana 1 (29-27, 22-25, 25-11, 25-16)