SUMNER -- The Sumner-Fredericksburg volleyball team took a two-set lead at home Tuesday against Union Community, expanding their margin of victory from four points in the first game to seven in the second.
But that third set needed for the upset win eluded the Cougars. Sumner-Fredericksburg is ranked ninth in Class 2A. Union is ranked fifth in Class 3A.
Union (27-5) came back to defeat the Cougars (21-7) in five sets with the largest margin of six points (21-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-9).
Union is one of two teams that remain undefeated in the North Iowa Cedar League East Division. The Knights are 5-0. Dike-New Hartford is 6-0. The Cougars are now 2-3 in the conference.
Sumner-Fredericksburg junior Morgan Brandt made 22 of her team's 48 kills, followed by freshman Isabelle Elliot (13), freshman Morgan Block (9), senior Chantelle Nuss (2) junior Katie Reno (1) and senior Clarice Lynch (1).
Sophomore Peyten Seehase had 20 of the team's 41 assists, followed by Brandt (18), sophomore Alivia Lange (2) and Nuss (1).
Sumner-Fredericksburg's defensive effort was fairly evenly spread with Seehase leading with 15 of the team's 66 digs, followed by Lange (12), Elliot (11), senior Abby Meyer (11), Nuss (5), junior Gracie Jones (3), Brandt (3) Reno (3), freshman Morgan Block (2) and Lynch (1).
Lange was 20-for-21 serving for the Cougars with two of the team;s 10 aces. Brandt, who was 12-for-13 had three aces. Seehase and Elliot, each with 17 successful serves each had two aces. Jones, with 13 successful serves had one ace. Nuss had seven successful serves.
UP NEXT: The Cougars (17-11) host Waterloo Columbus, ranked 11th in Class 2A, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
West Central defeats MFL Mar-Mac
MONONA -- The Blue Devils will capture the Upper Iowa Conference crown with wins in their next two matches in the friendly confines of Klinge Gymnasium.
West Central (8-2), which is undefeated in the conference with Tuesday's three-set win over MFL Mar-Mac, will face North Fayette Valley (4-12) on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and then Clayton Ridge (10-6) on Thursday Oct. 15.
Only Turkey Valley (12-6) and Clayton Ridge could conceivable catch West Central. They are each 5-1 in the conference. Clayton Ridge will face MFL Mar-Mac before the showdown with West Central. Turkey Valley's final two regular season games are against Kee High (2-6) and Central Elkader (3-17).
The Blue Devils, winners of their six previous matches, defeated MFL Mar-Mac, winners of four of their last six, (25-23, 25-22, 25-18).
"We won in three and played well and very much together," said head coach Abby DeGroot. "We found open spots and kept swinging!"
Over the three sets, senior Marlee Squires had 32 of West Central's 35 assists, and six kills of her own.
Sophomore Abby Squires led the team with 17 of its 48 kills, followed by junior Aaliyah Gordon (11), senior Bryleigh Rouse (9), senior Sidney Heimes (3) and senior Zoe Larson (2).
Defensively, junior Emma Michels had 24 of the team's 61 digs, followed by Rouse (13), Abby Squires (10), Marlee Squires (6), Larson (3), Heimes (2), Gordon (2) and senior Isabell Eitel with one.
Larson took the lead among servers, going 15-for-15 with one ace. Marlee Squires as 12-for-12 with one ace. Michels was 14-for-14, Rouse 12-for-13, Abby Squires 10-for-10 and Gordon 10-for-11.
UP NEXT: West Central's match against North Fayette Valley will also be their Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Volleyball begins at 5:30 p.m.
Starmont topples Springville
SPRINGVILLE -- The unranked Stars volleyball team took down Springville, which is fourth in Class 1A, in four sets Tuesday night.
"We played will tonight against a tough conference rival," said head coach Robert Goedken. "Defense kept the ball alive and our offense took care of it."
The margins of victory were tight with Springville taking the first set (25-23) and Starmont taking the next three (25-18, 25-23, 25-23).
The win also keeps Starmont, at 6-0, as the only undefeated team within the Tri-Rivers Conference's West Division. Springville, which is 18-3, is 4-2 in the conference. Starmont is 13-11 overall.
Over the four sets on the Orioles home floor, the teams were even at 54 in kills, although Springville had 219 attempts to Starmont's 178. The Stars, however, had more effective serving, landing 91 with eight aces to Springville's 78 with four aces.
Springville had 132 digs to Starmont's 112.
Starmont's assist leaders were senior Emmale Schnell (22) and junior Sydney Baumgartner (21). They each also had two kills apiece.
Junior Macy Hiemes had 22 kills followed by sophomore Addi Munger (12), junior Mackenzie Curtis (9), junior Kiara Steger (3), junior Jerilyn Fedeler (3), and junior Mallory Vaske (1).
Defensively, Vaske led the Stars in digs with 23, followed by Baumgartner (18), junior Emily Schuchmacher (15), junior Regan Parkin (14), Fedeler (12), Schnell (9), Curtis (8), Steger (5), Munger (4), and Heimes (4).
Parkin went 24-for-24 from the service line with four aces. Heimes had two aces in 11 successful serves, followed by Curtis with one in 17 and Schness with one in 10. Baumgartner had 16 successful serves and Vaske had 13.
UP NEXT: Starmont hosts Edgewood-Colesburg (13-10) on Thursday. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m.
Charles City beats Oelwein
The visiting Comets (11-12) defeated Oelwein (3-24) in three sets Tuesday night (25-14, 25-11, 25-7).
Junior Falynn Buehler had nine of Oelwein's 10 assists and one kill. Senior Kennedy Lape had one assist.
Senior Naomi Gaede had four of Oelwein's 11 kills, followed by freshman Natalie Crandall (3), sophomore Emma Smock (2) and sophomore Zoey Reisner (1).
Defensively, Buehler had six of Oelwein's 24 digs, followed by Lape (3), Gaede (3), Smock (3), junior Molly Trumblee (2), junior Payton Arndt (2), Reisner (2), senior Abby Dahl (2) and freshman Joslyn Melchert (1).
Buehler had three of Oelwein's six aces as she was 7-for-10 serving. Smock had two aces in seven successful serves and Reisner had one in three. Also landing serves were Crandall (5, Lape (3), Arndt (2), and Gaede (1).
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Crestood on Thursday. Varsity play begins at 7 p.m.