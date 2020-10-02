ARLINGTON — First, the big thing: Starmont’s volleyball team was collecting donations to fight cancer Thursday night.
Second, the little things: The Stars (11-8) nailed these as they defeated East Buchanan (3-11) in three sets, 25-8, 25-16, 25-8.
“The girls took care of the little things tonight.,” said head coach Robert Goedken. “We served and passed well which gave our hitters the opportunity to score.”
Starmont’s hitters made 44 kills and their servers had five aces in the three sets. Junior Macy Heimes made 19 kills and had one ace as she went 9-for-10 serving. Junior Reagan Parkin was 22-for-22 with two aces.
Senior Emmale Schnell had 19 of the team’s 40 assists. Junior Sydney Baumgartner had 17.
Junior Mallory Vaske had 11 of the team’s 40 digs.
Starmont remains undefeated in the conference, sitting in first place at 5-0.
UP NEXT: Starmont travels to Sumner-Fredericksburg Saturday for tournament play, which begins at 9 a.m.
Oelwein collects for cancer fight, falls to Decorah
Oelwein began the night Thursday by fighting cancer, sending players running up and down bleachers to collect donations in buckets. Meanwhile, baskets of donated items were being silently auctioned outside the gymnasium doors.
It was Breast Cancer Awareness Night and cancer survivor Kara Schmith, Oelwein Online teacher, told her story to the spectators filling the floor-level bleachers across the gym from her.
Then, the Huskies, clad in pink uniforms, ran pink costume items — such as shiny metallic pink mini skirts — to the football players filling the student section as the night’s starters were announced.
The festivities gave way to the game against the Class 4A, 14th-ranked Decorah (13-5). The Vikings defeated Oelwein (3-20) in three sets, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13.
The statistical leaders for Oelwein were junior Falynn Buehler with 14 of the Huskies’ 16 assists and one ace serving. Senior Naomi Gaede and sophomore Zoey Reisner each had eight digs. Gaede had eight of the Huskies 18 kills.
UP NEXT: Oelwein travels to Charles City on Saturday for tournament play. Action begins at 9 a.m., and Oelwein’s scheduled opponents are Wapsie Valley (12-4), South Tama (6-15) and New Hampton (8-8).
Michels hits
milestone, WC sweeps Postville
MAYNARD — West Central volleyball celebrated junior Emma Michels reaching 500 digs in her career and a three-set victory over Postville on Thursday in Maynard.
The Blue Devils (6-2) kept the Pirates (0-10) at bay winning 25-8, 25-12 and 25-10.
The night’s statistical leaders were senior Marlee Squires with 24 assists, senior Brylie Rouse with 13 kills, Michels with seven digs and junior Aaliyah Gordon with eight aces as she completed 23-of-24 serves.
West Central has won five matches in a row and is undefeated (4-0) against Upper Iowa Conference teams.
UP NEXT: West Central will travel to Central Elkader (3-16). Action begins at 5:30 p.m.
NFV defeats
South Winn
CALMAR — North Fayette Valley improved its season record to 4-9 on Thursday with a three set win over South Winneshiek (2-19). The TigerHawks are now 3-3 in the Upper Iowa Conference.
UP NEXT: North Fayette Valley travels to Waterloo Columbus for tournament play on Saturday. Action begins at 9 a.m. Scheduled opponents include Columbus (14-10), Vinton-Shellsburg (10-15) and BCLUW (12-9).
Denver defeats Jesup
JESUP — The J-Hawks won their first set against Denver on Thursday handily, 25-16. The Cyclones responded by handing Jesup three straight set losses, 20-25, 22-25, and 17-25.
Jesup, which is ranked 12th in Class 2A, now is 14-9 overall. Denver, ranked eighth improved to 22-4.
Denver servers had 10 aces against the J-Hawks.
UP NEXT: Jesup will host Aplington-Parkersburg on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m.