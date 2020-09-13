CENTER POINT — Sumner-Fredericksburg, ranked 9th in Class 2A, went 2-1 at the Linn-Mar/Center Point Invitational on Saturday, defeating Center Point-Urbana and Fort Madison. They lost to Pleasant Valley, ranked sixth in Class 5A.
The Cougars (7-3) opened by defeating Center Point-Urbana (3-5) in three sets (19-21, 21-18, 15-13). Offensively, junior Morgan Brandt had 13 assists and eight kills. Sophomore Payten Seehase had 12 assists and two kills. Freshman Isabelle Elliot had two assists and 16 kills.
Brandt was 9-for-9 serving and had one ace. Sophomore Alivia Lange was 13-for-14 serving.
Defensively, Lange took 14 digs. Seehase took 10 digs.
The Cougars were topped by Pleasant Valley (4-0) in two sets (21-15, 21-14). Brandt had seven kills and three assists. Seehase had one kill and eight assists. Nuss 5-for-5 serving and one ace. Elliot was 7-for-7 serving. Seehase was 6-for-7 serving.
Defensively, Sophomore Alivia Lange took six digs. Brandt took five digs.
The Cougars defeated Fort Madison (0-3) in two sets (21-14, 21-12). Offensively, Seehase had seven assists. Brandt had six assists.
Brandt was 6-for-6 serving and had two aces. Elliot was 6-for-6 serving and had two aces. Junior Gracie Jones was 8-for-8 serving and had one ace. Junior Bella Rhea was 4-for-6 serving and had three aces.
Defensively, Seehase took 9 digs. Lange took 7 digs. Elliot took 3 digs and had one assist.
UP NEXT: The Cougars will host Grundy Center (7-8) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.