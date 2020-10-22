Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa high school volleyball postseason continued on Wednesday. All upcoming games listed begin at 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6 Semifinals:

Independence 3, Vinton-Shellsburg 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-22).

Union 3, Oelwein 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-14)

Final on Tuesday: Independence vs. Union at Center Point-Urbana High School

Class 2A Region 6 Quarterfinals:

Grundy Center 3, Jesup 1 (25-16, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23).

Starmont 3, Maquoketa Valley 1 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-18, 25-20) 

Columbus Catholic 3, Regina Catholic 0 (25-19, 25-6, 25-23)

Denver 3, North Linn 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-14)

Semifinals on Monday: Starmont at Denver and Columbus Catholic vs. Grundy Center at Jesup

Class 2A Region 7 Quarterfinals:

Sumner-Fredericksburg 3, MLF-Mar-Mac 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-17).

Clayton Ridge 3, Postville 0 (25-16, 25-23, 25-20)

Hudson 3, Cascade 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-9)

Beckman Catholic 3, Bellevue 0 (25-5, 25-18, 25-10)

Semifinal on Monday: Clayton Ridge at Sumner-Fredericksburg and Hudson at Beckman Catholic

Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals:

Wapsie Valley 3, Don Bosco 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-15) 

Dunkerton 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-21)

Turkey Valley 3, Tripoli 2 (25-21, 12-25, 25-21, 17-25, 16-14) 

Saint Ansgar 3, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-8) 

Semifinals on Monday: Dunkerton at Wapsie Valley and Turkey Valley at Saint Ansgar 

