DELHI — Starmont (7-4) beat Maquoketa Valley (8-4) on Tuesday in four sets, 3-1 (25-21, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22) on the Wildcats’ home court.
Starmont’s offense had 52 kills in 140 attempts, with 47 assists. The Stars served at a 95.6% success rate with six aces.
Junior Sydney Baumgartner led the Stars with 26 assists, followed by senior Emmale Schnell with 19. Junior Macy Hiemes led in kills with 20. Juniors Reagan Parkin and Mallory Vaske led in digs with 19 and 16 respectively.
Heimes, who was 17-for-19 serving had three of the team’s six aces.
Maquoketa Valley had 57 kills in 142 attempts with 56 assists. Their serving rate was 93.6% with eight aces.
Defensively, Starmont had 66 digs and seven blocks. Maquoketa had 87 digs and three blocks.
UP NEXT: Results from the Stars game Thursday night at home against Central City (9-6) will be available at OelweinDailyRegister.com. The Stars will play at a tournament this weekend in Denver, beginning at 9 a.m.