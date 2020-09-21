MANCHESTER — Starmont volleyball took down a ranked team as it went 2-2 on Saturday at the West Delaware High School tournament.
“We had a tough schedule to start the day. We finished strong,” said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. “Coming out 2-2 was what we were shooting for.”
Independence, ranked 10th in Class 3A defeated the Class 2A Stars in two sets, 21-16 and 21-11. The Mustangs had 28 kills and 31 digs compared to Starmont’s 10 kills and 28 digs.
West Delaware, ranked eighth in Class 4A, beat Starmont in two sets, 21-11 and 21-5. West Delaware had 26 kills and 29 digs to Starmont’s eight kills and 16 digs. The Hawks also had nine aces. The Stars had none.
Starmont won in two sets over Vinton-Shellsburg (10-13), 21-11 and 21-14. The Stars had 17 kills to the Vikings’ 10. Starmont junior Kiara Steger led with six kills.
Starmont also beat Edgewood-Colesburg (8-7), ranked 13th in Class 1A, in two sets 21-8 and 21-15. The Stars had 17 kills, with junior Macy Hiemes leading the way with five. These Vikings managed 11 kills. The Vikings had 28 digs to the Stars’ 17.
Statistical team leaders over the four matches for the Stars were:
• Kills: Hiemes (17), Steger (14), junior Mackenzie Curtis (7) and sophomore Addi Munger (5).
• Assists: senior Emmale Schnell (24) and junior Sydney Baumgartner (19)
• Digs: junior Mallory Vaske (28), junior Regan Parkin (20), junior Mackenzie Curtis (16)
• Serving: Curtis (35-for-39 with one ace), Sydney Baumgartner (22-for-23 with one ace), and Vaske (20-for-20 with one ace), Ace 1
UP NEXT: Starmont (6-4) travels to Maquoketa Valley (8-3) on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. start.