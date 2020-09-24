ARLINGTON — Starmont topped Central City in three sets Thursday night at home, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.
"The girls played consistent tonight," said Starmont head coach Robert Goedken. "They came through with some great plays when we needed them."
Macy Heimes led the Stars offense with 12 kills over the three sets. Kiara Steger had 10, followed by Mackenzie Curtis (6), Jerilyn Fedeler (4) and Addi Munger (3). Sydney Baumgartner had 19 assists followed by Emmale Schnell (10), Mallory Vaske (2), Curtis (1) and Munger (1).
Starmont's serve success rate was 93.2%, with five aces. Heimes and Regan Parkin each had two aces. Vaske had one.
Vaske led the Stars defense with 23 of the team's 70 digs. Curtis had 10 followed by Emily Schuhmacher (9), Parkin (6), Baumgartner (5), Fedeler (5), Heimes (5), Steger (3), Schnell (2) and Munger (2).
The Stars are now 8-4 overall. Central City is 9-7.
UP NEXT: The Stars travel to Denver for tournament play on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with Beckman Catholic (16-4).