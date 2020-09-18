Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

2020 Starmont volleyball

2020 STARMONT VOLLEYBALL: Pictured from left: senior Emmale Schnell, sophomore Addi Munger, senior Meredith Groth, junior Morgan Thomas, junior Kiara Steger, junior Emily Schuhmacher, junior Mallory Vaske, junior Macy Hiemes, junior Mackenzie Curtis, junior Sydney Baumgartner, sophomore Sarah Fenton, sophomore Realei Brooks, sophomore Ellie Anderson, junior Regan Parkin, and junior Jerilyn Fedeler.

 COURTESY PHOTO
ARLINGTON — Starmont (4-2) served up its largest helping of aces in a match so far this season when they defeated Alburnett (4-11) on Thursday night at home.
 
The Stars had 13 aces in the three-set win (25-19, 25-22, 25-14). Their previous high was 12 in their three-set win over Calamus-Wheatland on Sept. 3.
 
Starmont landed 93.2% of its serves. Juniors Mackenzie Curtis (16-for-17) and Regan Parkin (13-for-14) each had four aces. Junior Mallory Vaske (12-for-12) had two. Senior Emmale Schnell (12-for-14), junior Sydney Baumgartner (9-for-9) and junior Macy Hiemes (7-for-8) each had one ace.
 
Curtis led the Stars offense in kills with 11, followed by sophomore Addi Munger with eight, and junior
Kiara Steger with five. Baumgartner had three, Heimes had two and juniors Jerilyn Fedeler and Morgan Thomas and Schnell each had one.
 
Assists were split between three Stars: Schnell with 17, Baumgartner with 12 and Vaske with two.
 
Vaske and Parkin led Starmont in digs with 14, followed by  Baumgartner with 10, Thomas and Curtis with six each, Schnell and junior Emily Schuchmacher with three apiece and Fedeler, Hiemes and Munger with one each.
 
 Baumgartner and Munger each had one block.
 
UP NEXT
Starmont travels to Manchester on Saturday for a tournament at West Delaware High School, which begins at 9 a.m. The Stars are scheduled to play Class 3A No. 10 Independence (7-2), Class 4A No. 8 West Delaware (13-6), Vinton-Shellsburg (9-10) and Class 1A No. 13 Edgewood-Colesburg (7-4). 