Area volleyball teams are aiming to Spike Out Cancer this month with special Breast Cancer Awareness Nights.
Oelwein and Starmont are hosting Breast Cancer awareness Night home games on Thursday, and West Central will host theirs for the home game against North Fayette Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Oelwein volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said “pink out” activities will be held Thursday and the team has done fundraising ahead of time as well.
A cancer survivor will give a guest speech. People will be able to recognize someone they know who has passed away on a memory wall. A gift basket drawing will be held.
The varsity team will be wearing pink jerseys for their match. All players, managers and coaches will wear pink shirts, and the gym will be decorated in pink.
“We sold Breast Cancer Awareness shirts and a small (amount of) proceeds of that cost will go toward our overall donation,” Andersen said.
Before the varsity match, donation buckets will go out to the spectators.
“We will do a ‘Miracle Minute’ where fans in attendance can give free-will donations for 60 seconds ... before the varsity match,” Andersen said.
No recipient has yet been chosen for Oelwein’s donation challenge, nor for West Central’s, as of mid-Wednesday.
“We usually try to pick a local or area cancer-based organization,” Andersen said.
COVID-19 restrictions do not allow some of the activities Oelwein has done in previous years, Andersen said, noting precluded activities would have been a bake sale, silent cake auction, face-painting and more.
“So I feel like we weren’t able to do as much as we would have liked (or have done in the past), but it is very important to us, as a program, to honor and recognize this important cause,” Andersen said.
SCHEDULE:
TODAY, Oct. 1, Oelwein (3-19) hosts Decorah (11-15), 7:15 p.m. start. Pink Out for Spike Out Cancer Spectators are encouraged to wear pink.
TODAY Oct. 1, Starmont (10-8) hosts East Buchanan (3-10), at 7:30 p.m. on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
Oct. 13 West Central (5-2) hosts NFV (3-9), 5:30 p.m. start. Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Spectators encouraged to wear pink. Students will give a reading. Freewill donation at the door.