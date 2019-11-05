DUNKERTON — The Wapsie Valley Warriors punched their ticket to the state volleyball tournament after defeating Tripoli in the Class 1A, Region 6 Final Tuesday night.
The Warriors defeated the Panthers in four sets (27-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17).
Wapsie Valley earned the sixth seed in the Class 1A state tournament. The Warriors (23-15) will play No. 3 seed Janesville (33-11) in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. on Court Two at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.