PARKERSBURG — Wapsie Valley, ranked second in Class 1A, went 3-1 at the Appleton-Parkersburg tournament on Saturday, defeating AGWSR (2-4), Nashua-Plainfield (7-11) and Grundy Center (7-8). The Warriors lost in the final to West Delaware (12-6), which is ranked 8th in Class 4A
The Warriors (7-1) defeated AGWSR in two sets (21-11, 21-17). Wapsie Valley sophomore Sydney Matthias had had 17 assists and two kills. Sophomore Kalvyn Rosengarten led the team with seven kills.
Sophomore Brylee Bellis was 9-for-10 serving with two aces. Junior Lydia Imbrogno was 6-for-6 with two aces. Rosengarten was 7-for-7 and sophomore Hannah Knight was 6-for-6.
Defensively, Bellis led with nine digs. Rosengarten had three blocks and two assists.
The Warriors defeated Nashua-Plainfield in two sets (21-8, 21-10). Offensively, Matthias had 20 assists, with Rosengarten leadin with seven kills.
Rosengarten was 6-for-7 serving with two aces. Junior Becca Platte was 10-for-10 serving with one ace. Bellis was 5-for-5 serving with one ace. Knight was 6-for-7 serving with one ace. Imbrogno was 8-for-8 serving.
Defensively, Bellis led with seven digs. Knight took six.
The Warriors topped Grundy Center in two sets (21-15, 21-14). On the offensive side, Matthias had 14 assists and three kills. Platte had three kills.
Imbrogno was 7-for-9 serving with three aces. Sophomore Emma Jones was 6-for-6 serving with one ace.
On the defensive side, Bellis again led with six digs.
In the tournament final, West Delaware beat the Warriors themselves in two sets (14-21, 19-21). Offensively, Matthias had 15 assists with the team making 15 kills.
Knight was 8-for-8 serving with two aces. Bellis was 7-for-7 serving with one ace. Rosengarten was 5-for-5 serving. Sophomore Emma Jones was 5-for-6 serving.
On the defensive side, Bellis led with 11 digs.
UP NEXT: Wapsie Valley will host Jesup (10-2) on Tuesday. The Match begins at 7:30 p.m.