FAIRBANK — Volunteers are needed to assemble new equipment for West Bentley Park, which arrived last fall.
Volunteers may show up at the park, at the corner of Water and West Main streets starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. The plan is to work until 4 p.m. and continue on Sunday with times for that day to be announced.
Storm-damaged equipment was brought to the council’s attention in September 2019.
The city had found funds for purchase of the equipment during the fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2020. The Fairbank Community Club’s Fun for Everyone committee found equipment options.