Dozens answered a call for tornado clean-up volunteers that the Oelwein School District put out on social media after an EF 0 tornado with estimated 65-85 mph winds ripped through the Oelwein High School grounds, particularly Husky Stadium, on Wednesday evening.
“Anyone who is willing to help clean our facilities of small debris — meet at Husky Stadium at 1 p.m. Friday!” the post read in part. “Please wear gloves and appropriate shoes.”
They started by cleaning out under the bleachers.
By 1:10 p.m., Superintendent Josh Ehn gave a brief introduction and again stressed safety to volunteers — both their own safety and the safety of athletes who will be using the facility in a few weeks.
“Some of the metal and tin stuff, not a lot holding it up right now,” Ehn said, instructing volunteers to use good judgment.
Before instructing volunteers to walk the football field to remove screws and small debris, Ehn described the process of discovery.
“Between here and the water tower, we’ve done some walkthroughs. All the screws that were holding this tin on went up and are now laying between here and the water tower,” Ehn said.
“First thing we’re all going to do is walk the football field end to end and try to find every screw and scrap we can. “Especially on the football field, we don’t want anybody going down — from the football team — finding a screw with their forearm,” Ehn said.
“We will go back over with roller magnets,” he told the Daily Register.
They collected cans and bottles in garbage bags, which were mostly under the bleachers, and fence lines including on the tennis courts, and stashed the bags in the football trailer. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the first pass of the stadium, 11 bags of cans and bottles were stacked in it.
They loaded flatbeds with brush collected although it was not the first trip to the brush site since the storm.
Also on the pickup list included the practice field, tennis courts (as noted), the greenhouse, and around the high school.
Principal Tim Hadley thanked the volunteers for being there, encouraged them to hydrate with courtesy bottled water, and “take care of yourselves first.”