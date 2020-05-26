Volunteers are needed this week to take down Memorial Day flag displays. Small flags will be picked up at 9 a.m. Thursday. Families with young children are encouraged to help. The big flags will be taken down at 9 a.m. Friday. This is a little more labor intensive and takes many hands to accomplish. Organizers welcome anybody that could help. If you have any question you may call 319-240-0592.
