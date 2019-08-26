INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners invite the public to participate in their “Scarecrow or Garden People Judging” contest on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Independence Farmers’ Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
The public will vote for their favorite scarecrows and garden people, between 9 a.m. and noon. Prizes will be awarded to the top-voted entries of each category (youth and adult). Individuals or groups may make entries; for group entries, only one prize will be awarded.
Entries must be of registrant or team’s own design and have at least one garden-related component incorporated into the design. Scarecrows (or garden people) must be delivered to the Farmers’ Market between 8-9 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Scarecrows must be supported only their own means – no posts will be allowed to be put in the ground at the contest location.
After the contest, entrants are asked to pick up their entries by noon.
Registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 12.
For more information, or to receive a registration form, contact Roxanne Fuller, at 319-334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu.