Looking for something to talk about besides the upcoming presidential vote? Consider discussing the merits you prefer of the photos entered in the 2019 Buchanan County Natural Areas Photo Contest.
Finalists are now on the Fontana Park Facebook page. Be sure to find all four categories (Landscapes, Wildlife, People Enjoying Nature, and Plants and wildflowers) under the posts.
Fontana Park staff selected the finalists in each category from the many entries received. Now, they are asking the public to select their favorites by “liking” the image they wish to vote for in each category. The photo with the most “likes” will be the winner for the category; category winners will receive $50.
The photo that gets the most likes from all four categories will be the overall winner and will be awarded $100.
Voting will close at noon Dec. 10, when they will tally the votes and announce the names of the winning photographers.