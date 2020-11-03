State Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, defeated challenger Kayla Koether, D-Decorah, 8,883 to 7,460, in a rematch to their 2018 contest, and Bergan will continue to represent Iowa House District 55. All counties are reporting but results are unofficial until canvassed in the coming days by the county boards of supervisors.
The territory covers parts of northern Fayette County, east and central Clayton County and the south and east halves of Winneshiek County.
Koether lost the seat by some nine votes in the 2018 General Election but with 29 uncounted absentee ballots. A report from a house committee recommended rejecting the 29 ballots, a decision the Republican-controlled Iowa House narrowly upheld in a January 2019 vote.
First elected in 2016, Bergan is serving his second term in the Iowa House. He currently serves as vice chairman of the House Health and Human Services Budget Subcommittee and sits on the Human Resources, Judiciary and State Government committees.
He previously served as vice chairman of the Human Resources Committee during his first term. He also serves on the Child Care Advisory Committee, the Early Childhood Iowa State Board, and the Iowa Council for Early ACCESS.
Bergan cited his work on behalf of Iowa’s children and health care to be among his major accomplishments since first being elected, in announcing his re-election bid.
Koether works as a specialist at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach providing technical assistance to businesses and beginning farmers while working toward her own livestock operation alongside Landon Corlett, “her high school sweetheart.”
Previously, she has worked for Winneshiek Energy District helping homeowners, businesses and farmers invest in renewable energy, and for AmeriCorps as an educator for Northeast Iowa Food and Fitness Initiative, educating children in the Clayton County schools about food origins and healthy living. She studied international agricultural and rural development at Grinnell College.