The annual push to update and maintain Iowa's voter registration records is underway.
Beginning this week, Iowa voters who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service will receive a card in the mail from Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Office saying the USPS indicates they have moved.
Voters who receive these cards should indicate if the new address is incorrect and quickly return the card to their county auditor's office.
The mailing is in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, which requires periodic contact with voters to ensure the most accurate information is on file.
For additional information, please contact your county auditor's office: in Fayette County at 563-422-3497, in Buchanan County at 319-334-4109, and in Clayton County at 563-245-1106.