A 66-year-old Wadena man is charged with 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Lawrence Eldon Reiling was arrested Wednesday by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office after a week-long investigation, according to a news release.
After a search of Reiling’s home, investigators seized electronic devices and had them forensically downloaded and found visually depicting images of minors in prohibited sexual acts, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Reiling was transported to the Fayette County Jail after being arrested on a warrant. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Each count is a serious misdemeanor, if convicted could face jail time and be required to register on the state sex offender registry.
This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could result, said Sheriff Marty Fisher.