Internet and cellphone outages plagued Iowa and much of the Midwest following severe weather on Monday, and gas shortages led to an influx of customers at Oelwein stations.
“They were out of gas in Cedar Rapids, so they are all coming here,” said Kwik Star assistant store leader Loga Seelan.
The Oelwein area was spared the kind of storm damage further south.
Mediacom attributed outages that impacted 340,000 of its customers to “power outages and infrastructure damage across a number of Iowa and Illinois markets (after) an unusually powerful and widespread storm,” in a Facebook post Monday.
“In addition … we have identified three major cuts to our fiber network in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and Vinton, Iowa areas,” the company posted. “These fiber cuts are impacting additional communities as they are part of our middle mile fiber network.”
“As fallen trees are cleared and damaged utility poles are replaced, we are moving our crews to repair these fiber cuts and restore connectivity as quickly and safely as possible.”
CenturyLink offered no information on Facebook or from its call center for repairs about the number of customers the outage affected.
Several area businesses were without world wide web access, phones or both, such as the Oelwein Schools — which canceled its School Board meeting that was scheduled to stream live on Monday night, Regions Bank, and the Oelwein Daily Register. The Fairbank City Hall had no phone service either.
“Because of the Mediacom outage, Regions Bank is without internet and phones,” Brooke Willie posted online. “Transactions can still be (run) but they will not post to your account until we have service restored, which has not been given by Mediacom yet. Customers can call Greenline with any account questions, 800-734-4667, or another branch. Sorry for the inconvenience!”
The Wapsie Valley High School business office was not experiencing any internet outages, Superintendent Dave Larson said Tuesday. They have RTC Communications, in his recollection.
Fayette County Emergency Management coordinator Lisa Roberts said Monday she was in the Cedar Rapids area helping family, noting Cedar Rapids and Palo were badly hit.