SPIRIT LAKE — The walleye fishing season on Spirit, East and West Okoboji lakes is open through Feb. 14. It will close after that date and reopens on May 2. These are the only Iowa lakes that have a closed season for walleye.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 45%
- Feels Like: 28°
- Heat Index: 28°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 28°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:27:22 PM
- Dew Point: 10°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 27F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 45%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Trending
Articles
- Half frozen in the bitter cold one year ago, TJ Ricchio emerges as tough survivor
- DEAR ABBY: Siblings come home to visit, but not with family members
- Authorities charging Westgate man in two-vehicle crash
- Buchanan County Sheriff's Log: Jan. 26-Feb. 1
- Oelwein Police Log
- BASKETBALL: Fuelling's 24 leads Jesup to 4th win
- Oelwein Police Log
- Fayette County District Court Report: Jan. 22-28
- Caucus locations announced for Fayette County Republicans
- Turnout lower than 2016 at Oelwein Democratic Caucus; Buttigieg leads Dems in delegates
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Social Scene
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.